Roku devices and 4K TVs to get HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support

Roku recently announced that HomeKit and AirPlay 2 will be arriving on several of their devices and 4K TVs as a free update. This is set to be introduced later this year.

The addition of HomeKit allows users to control their TVs via the Home app on Mac, iPad and iPhone. AirPlay 2 enables streaming of content such as podcasts, music and videos from a Mac, iPad or iPhone.

The Roku OS is in several branded TVs such as Sanyo, Hitachi, Hisense, Sharp and RCA. Streaming sticks from Roku are also available- users can attach it via HDMI and get the ecosystem for their smart TV.

Roku is also expected to roll out its latest OS this month on streaming players such as the Roku Streambar and Roku Ultra. The TV models are expected to have this in the upcoming months.

In similar news, Roku device owners may be eligible to get free Apple TV+ for 3 months when they activate between October 23, 2020 and January 21, 2021.