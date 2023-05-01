    The Ecobee HomeKit-Enabled SmartThermostat is Now Only $190

    Samantha WileyBy

    Ecobee is a household name when it comes to smart thermostats. Unlock the benefits and automation of having a smart thermostat at a discount- today, the is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $220 on Amazon.

    Ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat
    Preview Product Price
    ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Works with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant - Smart Thermostat for Home ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Works with Siri, Alexa,... $219.99 $189.99 Buy on Amazon

    Save on costs and recoup the price of the smart thermostat for cooling and heating. The device auto-adjusts the temperature to reduce cold or hot spots, thereby making things more comfortable. The best part about the Ecobee thermostat is that you can install them anywhere you like, including your bedroom, office, or children’s room. Integration is seamless, and the SmartThermostat works with the rest of your connected devices. With HomeKit support you can ask Siri to reduce or increase the temperature with just a spoken command.

    The whole Ecobee SmartThermostat kit comes with everything you need to install the device to your home. Buy the discounted Ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat today!

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts