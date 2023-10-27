The Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Light Switch is 28% Off

Automate how you turn your lights on and off with an intuitive, easy-to-install light switch from Kasa. Today, the Kasa Smart Light Switch KS200 model is down to just $17.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

The KS200 is HomeKit supported, which means the smart switch integrates seamlessly with your Apple ecosystem. For instance, you can command Siri to turn the lights off or on, or have it turn on every night without needing manual input. Practically anyone who can read a manual will be able to set it up as it doesn’t require complex configurations or diagrams. Just download and open the Kasa app and follow the on-display instructions.

With the Kasa app you’ll be able to monitor the light’s status or turn it on or off. The good news is that you can control your lights anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. Get it today!