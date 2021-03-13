Apple discontinues the original HomePod; to focus on HomePod mini

Apple has discontinued the original HomePod which launched at a whopping price of $349. However, in 2019, the price of the product was reduced to $299 – likely to compete with much lower priced smart speakers. The HomePod was first launched in 2018 and it has had a decent three year run.

The HomePod was applauded for its excellent sound quality. The Verge went on to say that the HomePod sounded better than all other speakers in the same price bracket in 2018. However, it could not compete with the growing market of mini smart speakers priced under $100 or some even under $50 (USD).

Also, the HomePod works best with Apple devices, so people who are already invested in the ecosystem can benefit more compared to others who use Windows computers or Android smartphones. Whereas the offerings from competitors such as Amazon and Google work mostly the same on both Apple and non-Apple devices.

HomePod mini

Last year, Apple released the HomePod mini at a selling price of $99. It is much more popular compared to the original HomePod because of the lower price. While it does not sound as good as the regular sized HomePod, it sounds good enough for the price. The HomePod mini offers good quality audio output along with Siri integration which may not be very useful but it’s there when and if required.

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.