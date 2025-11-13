News

HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version

All models for the HomePod mini have been discontinued by B&H, an Apple product retailer. Other retailers have listed the HomePod mini on backorder or out of stock, indicating that an updated device may be closing in.


One of the retailers that have listed the HomePod mini as backordered is Adorama, while some colors for the HomePod mini are no longer available in Target. At least one color of the model is sold out on Verizon. The Staples online shop does not have any available HomePod mini.

HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version

Apple is reportedly developing a revamped version for the HomePod Mini, with Bloomberg reporting that the new HomePod mini could see a release as early as this month. The stock dwindling could be a sign that a new version is coming.

The new HomePod mini is anticipated to not have any changes in design, except for new colors, a revamped S-series chip and the Apple-made N1 networking chip.


Latest News
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
1 Min Read
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $40 Off
The AirPods 4 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Fitness+ Under Review
Apple Fitness+ Under Review
1 Min Read
OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models
OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models
1 Min Read
New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone
New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone
2 Min Read
The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off
The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards
Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards
1 Min Read
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success
1 Min Read
Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV
Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released
1 Min Read
Lost your password?