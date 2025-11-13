HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version

All models for the HomePod mini have been discontinued by B&H, an Apple product retailer. Other retailers have listed the HomePod mini on backorder or out of stock, indicating that an updated device may be closing in.

One of the retailers that have listed the HomePod mini as backordered is Adorama, while some colors for the HomePod mini are no longer available in Target. At least one color of the model is sold out on Verizon. The Staples online shop does not have any available HomePod mini.

Apple is reportedly developing a revamped version for the HomePod Mini, with Bloomberg reporting that the new HomePod mini could see a release as early as this month. The stock dwindling could be a sign that a new version is coming.

The new HomePod mini is anticipated to not have any changes in design, except for new colors, a revamped S-series chip and the Apple-made N1 networking chip.