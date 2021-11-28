HomePod mini now available in more colors in India, Australia, New Zealand, and more

Apple introduced several new color options of the HomePod mini a couple of weeks ago. However, they were only available in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Japan, and Taiwan. The company is now making them available in other countries such as Australia, India, New Zealand, and some European countries.

The new colors of the HomePod mini include yellow, blue, and orange which come with a power cable that is color-matched. The Apple logo sticker in the box continues to be of white color though. At least with the HomePod mini, the company continues to include a 20W USB-C power adapter.

The mini version turned out more popular

The HomePod mini is the only smart speaker Apple sells at the moment. The company had initially launched the larger, regular HomePod which did not sell well due to the higher price tag and larger size. The price of the newer color versions of the HomePod mini remains the same – there is no increase in price.

The new color options of the HomePod mini can be ordered from Apple’s official website. The Apple Store app can also be used to order the same in the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The current shipping estimates of the HomePod mini is 1-3 business days. In the case of Australia, the company is also offering a pick-up option but no such option exists in New Zealand.

As part of the expansion, to offer the new color variants of the HomePod mini in more parts of the world, the company also added India, Ireland, France, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK to the list. As a result, more people across the globe will now be able to order the HomePod mini in the color of their liking.

The HomePod mini works best with the iPhone and other Apple devices. It is a direct competitor to Amazon’s Echo smart speaker but not in terms of pricing.