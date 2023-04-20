Apple adds sound recognition feature to new HomePod and HomePod Mini

TechCrunch today said that the latest HomePod and HomePod mini models will be able to detect if the carbon monoxide or smoke alarm goes off.

Apple announced Sound Recognition along with the debut of the HomePod in January. However, it’s only now that the feature has been activated. According to the company, the HomePod mini and the new HomePod can ‘hear’ activated carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms and send a notification on the user’s Apple Watch, iPad, or iPhone. This feature becomes even more useful for HomePod users who are not at home.

To set up Sound Recognition for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, users can go to the Home app, then activate the feature from there. The message is sent from one Apple device to another without passing through cloud servers. Users can also add a camera to record a video to provide visual detail and information.