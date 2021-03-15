Apple announces end of life for the full size HomePod

Apple has recently announced that production of the full-sized HomePod will be discontinued in order to focus on the development of its smaller counterpart, the HomePod mini.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the HomePod mini has been a huge success since it launched last fall, with smart home controls, a smart assistant and amazing sound for only $99. The regular HomePod will still be available to purchase but only until supplies last at Apple Retail Stores, the online store and through Authorized Resellers. Also, HomePod owners will continue to get Apple Care support and software updates in the foreseeable future.

The HomePod was first revealed in 2017 and served as Apple’s first entry to the smart speaker niche. It has the A8 processor, adaptive audio, beamforming technology and advanced echo cancellation, among others. It was initially priced at $349, then to $299 but it didn’t have much success.

The HomePod mini is cheaper at $99 and features smart functions, connectivity and newer hardware.