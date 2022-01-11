Apple HomePod mini to launch in 5 more regions

Apple’s miniature version of the original HomePod will be launching in five more regions.

Macradion reports that Apple has been testing Siri support in Swedish language for several months now, which means the launch date is near.

The HomePod mini might launch in four more regions, including Russia, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands. For native language support in Sweden, Apple has enlisted the help of a 3rd party and individuals for testing.

In a software update for the smart home speaker Apple added support for Russian, Italian, German, French and Dutch languages.

The HomePod mini was first introduced in October 2020 in the US, UK, China, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Ireland, India, Hong Kong, Germany, France and Austria.

Then in October 2021, Apple introduced new color options for the HomePod mini, particularly Blue, Orange and Yellow.

The HomePod mini is a smaller and cheaper version of the original HomePod and is priced at $99.