Apple might start HomePod mass production in Q3

Apple is expected to begin mass-producing the next HomePod in the third quarter of this year, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

The new HomePod will have a display and smart capabilities. Rumors claim that the screen will be either 7 or 6 inches, and the unit itself will have the A18 chip. As for functionality, the device will be able to do FaceTime video, control smart home accessories, and pair with a camera for home surveillance. It will have a screen like the iPad and can be wall-mounted or affixed to a speaker base. Kuo initially said that the HomePod will enter mass production in Q1, but later moved the timeframe to Q3 this year.

Kuo mentioned that the reason for the pushback was ‘software development issues’, which included Apple Intelligence. Apple is believed to be aligning software updates of its other Apple devices and the HomePod operating system.