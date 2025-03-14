HomePod

Apple might start HomePod mass production in Q3

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod

Apple is expected to begin mass-producing the next HomePod in the third quarter of this year, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

The new HomePod will have a display and smart capabilities. Rumors claim that the screen will be either 7 or 6 inches, and the unit itself will have the A18 chip. As for functionality, the device will be able to do FaceTime video, control smart home accessories, and pair with a camera for home surveillance. It will have a screen like the iPad and can be wall-mounted or affixed to a speaker base. Kuo initially said that the HomePod will enter mass production in Q1, but later moved the timeframe to Q3 this year.

HomePod

Kuo mentioned that the reason for the pushback was ‘software development issues’, which included Apple Intelligence. Apple is believed to be aligning software updates of its other Apple devices and the HomePod operating system.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag (4-Pack) is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Mac Studio
High-End Mac Studio product hit with delivery delays
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
In-Store pickup option now available for new iPad, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The M3 iPad Air Apple Magic Keyboard is $19 Off
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 makes a debut
1 Min Read
Metallica Immersive Concert
‘Metallica Immersive Concert’ arriving on Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Account Cards
Apple Account Cards unlocked in more Countries
1 Min Read
iPad Air
The 13-inch iPad Air M3 WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade gains new titles
1 Min Read
Fortnite
iPhone Users in Brazil might be able to download Fortnite
1 Min Read
Apple
visionOS 2.3.2 is now live
1 Min Read
macOS Ventura 13.6
Apple planning major design overhaul of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS in 2025
3 Min Read
Lost your password?