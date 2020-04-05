Apple offers discount on HomePod for its employees

Apple always comes with some special promotions for its employees. This time Apple offers an amazing discount for its employees when they buy HomePod. According to reports by 9to5mac and MacGeneration, Apple is offering discounts on Beats headphones, and HomePod and many other products also.

Apple hasn’t given any direct reason as to why it is offering this discount. According to Apple, however, they are trying to clear the stock of Beats headphones and HomePod, which seems a more likely reason for the discount. Apple will provide discounted products through an internal deals program. There are also rumors that Apple may be working on a new HomePod which is why they are trying to get more sales of the previous model. The HomePod which has the price tag $299, the employees can get it for only $149.5.

There is also another update, according to which Apple is also offering discounts on Apple Watch Series 4. This information was obtained by Macrumors through an employee. According to the person who shared the information, the employees can now buy Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès for $749. Apple also offers Apple Watch‌ bands at a discount. The employees can now buy Sports Bands for only $19.60.