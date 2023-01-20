iLoungeNewsHomePod

Apple raises the HomePod Mini’s price in select Europe regions

By Samantha Wiley
Published
HomePod
Advertisements

The HomePod mini’s price tag was raised in several parts of Europe following the announcement of a new HomePod model.

HomePod

iGeneration spotted and reported raises in countries Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Ireland, and Austria, where the price was originally €99. Now, the HomePod mini is €109. The change reflects the HomePod mini’s price in other EU countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belgium.

In similar news, the iMac’s price tag has also seen a £150 raise, from £1,249 to £1,399 in the UK. The HomePod mini is set to receive an update which will enable humidity and dormant temperature sensors.

The Cupertino-based company announced a new HomePod device on Wednesday, with color options midnight and white and a price tag of $299. Delivery and in-store availability in select countries will become available starting February 3. The full-sized smart speaker has Ultra Wideband and Spatial Audio support.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.