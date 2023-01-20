Apple raises the HomePod Mini’s price in select Europe regions

The HomePod mini’s price tag was raised in several parts of Europe following the announcement of a new HomePod model.

iGeneration spotted and reported raises in countries Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Ireland, and Austria, where the price was originally €99. Now, the HomePod mini is €109. The change reflects the HomePod mini’s price in other EU countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belgium.

In similar news, the iMac’s price tag has also seen a £150 raise, from £1,249 to £1,399 in the UK. The HomePod mini is set to receive an update which will enable humidity and dormant temperature sensors.

The Cupertino-based company announced a new HomePod device on Wednesday, with color options midnight and white and a price tag of $299. Delivery and in-store availability in select countries will become available starting February 3. The full-sized smart speaker has Ultra Wideband and Spatial Audio support.