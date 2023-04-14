Apple releases HomePod 16.4.1 and tvOS 16.4.1 software update

HomePod and Apple TV users can get the newest software version for their devices.

Apple officially released tvOS 16.4.1 and HomePod version 16.4.1 on Wednesday. The updates are believed to improve device performance and user experience. The latest software follows the release of iOS 16.4.1, which contained security patches and bug fixes.

tvOS updates are normally updated automatically once available in the region, but users can have it manually done by going to the Settings app on their Apple TV devices. Furthermore, these updates generally improve user experience and add incremental support for products and services.

HomePod users can also get their devices updated by going to the Home app on a connected iPadOS or iOS device. To check whether you’ve already updated to the latest tvOS or HomePod software version, it’s recommended to visit the Settings app and find the device you wish to view.