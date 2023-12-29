HomePod

Curved LCD display appears in future HomePod rumor again

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod

A new rumor pertains to upcoming HomePod smart speakers to have a curved LCD display.

Advertisements

A leaker by the handle ‘Kosutami’ has posted on the X platform, saying that there are new details regarding the ‘B720’ HomePod device. According to the leaker, the future HomePod will have the same design and panel size as the HomePod 2, with a curved screen that ‘looks great’ when assembled. Kosutami shared component images in October and claimed that they were prototypes for the touchscreen HomePod.

HomePod

Apple is said to be working on getting support for Apple Podcasts and Apple Music, which might show a kind of animation based on the podcast or album art. Furthermore, the screen might show important notifications to the user.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new HomePods with camera and display will be launched in 2024. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg first shared details of the upcoming smart speaker in 2021.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 appear in US Apple Stores
1 Min Read
Free Government Tablet
Get a Free Government Tablet: Your Complete Guide
9 Min Read
iPad Air
The iPad Air 5 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video now has $2.99 add-on for avoiding ads
1 Min Read
AirTag
Limited edition AirTag appears in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay now supported at Lowe’s
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Track Your Items and Get 17% Off the Apple AirTag
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple stops Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 sales in US
1 Min Read
MagSafe Patent
New MagSafe patent discusses user authentication and data transfer
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Mass shipment of Vision Pro starts in January
1 Min Read
Ring Video Doorbell
Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell and Get 45% Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reaching out to train AI with news publishers
1 Min Read
Lost your password?