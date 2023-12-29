Curved LCD display appears in future HomePod rumor again

A new rumor pertains to upcoming HomePod smart speakers to have a curved LCD display.

A leaker by the handle ‘Kosutami’ has posted on the X platform, saying that there are new details regarding the ‘B720’ HomePod device. According to the leaker, the future HomePod will have the same design and panel size as the HomePod 2, with a curved screen that ‘looks great’ when assembled. Kosutami shared component images in October and claimed that they were prototypes for the touchscreen HomePod.

Apple is said to be working on getting support for Apple Podcasts and Apple Music, which might show a kind of animation based on the podcast or album art. Furthermore, the screen might show important notifications to the user.

More details on HomePod B720

Same panel size and same design with HomePod 2. Screen were bit curved, looks great after got assembled.#appleinternal pic.twitter.com/z8mYgeI3O2 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) December 26, 2023

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new HomePods with camera and display will be launched in 2024. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg first shared details of the upcoming smart speaker in 2021.