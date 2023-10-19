HomePod 17.1 software adds enhanced dialogue feature

The upcoming HomePod 17.1 software will bring enhanced dialogue to original HomePod and HomePod mini users.

The feature ‘Enhanced Dialogue’ refers to a volume boost for spoken voices so users could hear what’s being said on-screen. It enhances the voice and makes it rise above the music or effects in a TV show or movie. Keep in mind that the feature will only become active when the original HomePod or HomePod mini is connected to an Apple TV and chosen as the preferred audio output.

Before the update, Enhanced Dialogue was an exclusive feature to the 2nd-generation HomePod. It was first announced in tvOS 17- with HomePod 17.1 and tvOS 17.1, users can enable Enhanced Dialogue should they find the dialogue volume too soft.

To enable the option, the user must first play a movie or TV show, then call up controls via the Siri Remote.