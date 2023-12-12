HomePod 17.2 software launches

Apple has released the latest HomePod 17.2 update for compatible hardware that includes software improvements and bug fixes.

17.2 comes a month after 17.1, which had the Enhance Dialogue feature for the HomePod mini and the original HomePod. Apple did not put out release notes for the 17.2 update, and it’s believed that the patch comes with performance improvements and bug fixes. Users may need to download the 17.2 software to sort out the difference.

HomePod hardware are set to automatically update with an internet connection unless the user sets it to manual. To do this, it’s recommended that you go to Home app, tap the three dot icon, go to Home Settings and Software Update. Tap the Install button for the HomePod to be updated. Wait until the HomePod has fully downloaded and installed the update before trying out the new features.