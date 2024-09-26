HomePod 18.1 Beta 2 exits after bricking concerns

Apple has made the HomePod 18.1 Beta 2 update unavailable after there were reports of bricking the hardware.

Users complained online about the update bricking their HomePod mini, which means the speaker is unusable. There were some who said they were able to restore their HomePod mini models via the Apple Configurator app, which requires a Mac to work. After reports circulated online, Apple apparently made the beta unavailable to download as it could be working out a fix or a subsequent update of the software. However, there is no timeline on when it might be released again for developer use, or if Apple intends to release a newer version sans the bricking issue.

Apple had a similar concern over the iPadOS 18 update as it rendered M4 iPad Pros unusable. The Cupertino-based company also pulled the software off public visibility and promised a fix in the next update.