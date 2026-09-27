HomePod Adding Support for Siri AI

HomePod Software 27 has been released, meaning that the revamped, smarter Siri will now be supported on the HomePod and could be exclusive to the new models. Rumors hint that Apple is expected to release a revamped HomePod Mini featuring a processor that is faster, in the form of an S9 chip or a recent chip.

Models of the Apple Watch that support the new Siri are Apple Watch Series 9 models and newer ones when connected to an iPhone that features Apple Intelligence features. The new HomePod mini is anticipated to be similar with some Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features will be used with an iPhone that is compatible.

No redesign is expected for the HomePod mini, but it could get an N1 Networking Chip, new colors, and an Ultra Wideband chip. We are also expecting a new Apple TV 4K, which is getting a new processor to support Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features.