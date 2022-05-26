HomePod and tvOS 15.5.1 update now live

Software updates for tvOS and HomePod ecosystems are now available to download.

Version 15.5.1 is now live, with users now able to get their devices updated to address several issues. Apple has added notes alongside the release and mentions that the new software contains bug fixes and issues with respective platforms.

In HomePod, the update claims to have fixed a problem where music unexpectedly stops playing. The patch notes are available to view on Apple’s official website.

tvOS and HomePod share similar build numbers and releases, and thus explains why both ecosystems share the same software version.

HomePod mini, HomePod and Apple TV users can wait to receive the software update to occur automatically on their devices to experience the changes.

Apple TV owners can force the update by going to Settings while the device is connected to the internet, while HomePod owners can go to the Home app and update the software version manually.