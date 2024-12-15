HomePod

HomePod featuring OLED display might launch next year

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod

The new HomePod made by Apple is in its third generation and is rumored to launch next year.

It will have an OLED display measuring from 6 to 7 inches supplied by Tianma, a display manufacturer in China that is ranked 4th nationally just behind CSOT and BOE.

HomePod

Rumors of a new HomePod featuring a display have been circulating since 2021, with Apple seemingly having a lot of smart home products being manufactured featuring displays. It is also suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that Apple is working on multiple HomePod variations that have screens, with one being a robotic arm that has a screen and another having a display similar to the iPad.

The third-gen HomePod is reportedly designed to focus more on the functionalities of a smart home, targeting the market for smart home products, in line with reports that Apple is making a device with a square display that will serve as an all-in-one management hub for homes.

