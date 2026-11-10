HomePod Mini 2 Dealing With Issues

A new feature for the HomePod mini 2 is that it can be used as the default speaker for your Mac. Customers have been making returns for the device, suggesting that the device is not working as Apple promoted it. Apple released a new HomePod mini that can serve as the main speaker for all available Mac models that have support for Wi-Fi 6E or newer, the company claims. One HomePod is able to be used alone or be connected with another one for sound similar to a stereo, but that did not work consistently with the previous HomePod mini, with common issues being dropouts and latency. The new feature was introduced with the HomePod 27.2 software and is supposed to work over persistent and responsive connection from AirPlay or wirelessly with point-to-point made to live sleep and restarts.

As of now, owners of the HomePod mini 2 have two different issues where the option to toggle persistent connection never shows up, even if hardware qualified to run it has been connected to the device. Other individuals say that at first it works as it’s supposed to, but then the Mac returns to the sound system it has built-in after being restarted or put to sleep, or even when one notification plays from the Mac.

An owner on Reddit with a MacBook Pro with UniFi Network and an M3 Max chip says that the logs of their device displayed the point-to-point connection not being established, even if the HomePod was on a network with 6GHz, with audio latency even with standard AirPlay. When you move to a network in 5GHz-only mode, the latency issue looks to be solved but it is uncertain what is causing the issue if it’s the configuration of the router or networks for 6GHz.