HomePod Mini and 2nd-Generation HomePod now available in Denmark

The second-generation HomePod and HomePod mini have arrived in Denmark after being released in Singapore.

Apple is now selling the second-generation HomePod and HomePod mini in another region. The HomePod mini launched two years ago, starting in the US and gradually expanding to other regions. Other than being released with new color options last year, the hardware has yet to receive significant upgrades. With Apple’s launch it’s believed that a second-generation of the mini speaker won’t come out soon.

The first-generation HomePod was discontinued in 2021 but then a new model was released in January this year. Apple says that the second iteration has several improvements, which include a larger touch surface and backlighting but retained the design of the original model. Online reviews state that the second-generation home speaker has more or less the same sound quality as its predecessor, albeit with a more limited Siri compared to other voice assistants.