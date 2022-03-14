HomePod Mini appears in Switzerland, Netherlands and Belgium

Apple has made its popular home speaker HomePod mini in more regions, which now include Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

All the colorways of the smart home speaker are available to purchase in the aforementioned regions beginning March 8. In Switzerland, the product costs 99 CHF, while in the Netherlands and Belgium the price is set at 99 euros.

The HomePod mini is the successor to the bigger-sized HomePod. It launched November 2020 and was to be a supplement unit to the HomePod. However, the original HomePod was discontinued recently, and the mini was left as the sole Apple smart speaker in the lineup.

The HomePod mini was launched in only two colors, black and white, when it came out in 2020. Apple added more color options, including blue, yellow and orange in October 2021. In terms of functionality the mini works the same way as the original HomePod, including Siri support.