HomePod mini in midnight color launches

The HomePod mini has gained a new color variant in the form of Midnight.

Apple recently announced the launch of the new Midnight HomePod mini, replacing the Space Gray option previously offered. All in all, the HomePod mini can be bought in Yellow, White, Orange, and Blue. It’s worth noting that the regular HomePod is available in this color as well. Other than the new addition, Apple has not made any announcements about the home speaker, which remains at $99 in the US.

Those interested can order the HomePod mini in Midnight color on the official website or Apple Stores in Singapore, China, Canada, and 28 other regions beginning July 17. The HomePod mini was launched to the public in November 2020, but Apple has yet to launch a second-generation smart speaker in the same lineup. There has been no updates as to when or if Apple will launch a new HomePod mini.