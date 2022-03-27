HomePod Mini now available in Switzerlands, Netherlands and Belgium

Apple’s small-sized smart home speaker recently launched in new regions, particularly Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland after a teaser earlier this month.

Consumers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland can now place their orders via Apple.com or by visiting an Apple Store in their area. For online, delivery dates have a range one to five business days, while in-store the HomePod mini is available for purchase.

During the ‘Peek Performance’ event in March the Cupertino-based company said that its smart home speaker will launch in three additional regions, but did not say which countries nor the exact release date. In similar news, the HomePod mini has received language support updates in the three countries in December.

The HomePod mini is expected to launch in Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden as well sometime this year. Color options include blue, orange, yellow, white and space gray, and has a price tag of $99.