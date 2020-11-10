HomePod mini pre-order delivery to start early December

Delivery time for the HomePod mini is expected to be completed in December.

The HomePod mini came out the same time as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. However, shipment time has slipped from November to December just 48 hours after it launched.

Ordering the space gray variant at the Apple Store online reveals an estimated shipping date between December 2 to December 9 for express shipping options. If not, the expected date is somewhere from December 3 to 10.

The white HomePod mini model with express shipping is expected to arrive between November 24 to December 2. On standard, the device should arrive between November 25 to December 3.

With these figures it would seem the space grey model is in higher demand, or it could be the supply chain aspect. As for the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, delivery date for pre-orders are set for November 13.