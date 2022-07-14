HomePod mini public software beta now available

Software beta for the HomePod is now available through Apple’s beta platform.

Beta Testers can get a preview of upcoming HomePod software without needing to get invited to a developer program. Those who are interested can sign up on Apple’s Beta Software Program and check the system for bugs and improvements.

HomePod version 16 is now added to public beta programs such as macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and the others. It’s worth noting that the public beta is only compatible with the HomePod mini, which means AppleSeed developers are still privy to the pre-release software for the original HomePod.

Beta testers can submit feedback on the beta version by going to the Feedback Assistant app, or by sharing data analytics by going to Settings, then General and Privacy, then Share Apple TV Analytics.

Those who are interested in enrolling can head to the Home app and choose ‘Software Update’. Beta versions are for testing purposes only and are not recommended for general use.