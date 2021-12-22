HomePod mini sales double Apple’s smart speaker market share

Research data from Strategy Analytics show that Apple’s market share in the smart screens and smart speakers industry has nearly doubled after the launch of HomePod mini.

Amazon currently dominates the smart speaker and smart screen market with products such as Echo Show and Echo Dot. However, the report shows that Apple had 4 million units shipped during Q3 2021 and a corresponding 10.2 percent share in the smart screen/ speaker industry. The same quarter showed Google’s Nest Mini taking the top spot in sales, while the Apple HomePod mini and 4th gen Echo Dot got second and third place, respectively.

In the previous year, Apple’s market share for the same quarter was only at 5.9 percent, and this was before the launch of the HomePod mini. Although the jump to double percentage is significant, the Cupertino-based company is still lacking in terms of smart screen products.

The HomePod mini launched in October 2020 and now sports color options such as blue, orange and yellow.