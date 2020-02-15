HomePod ranked 6th in 2019 Q4 smart speaker market

The Apple HomePod has placed sixth during Q4 of 2019, with 2.6 million units shipped and gaining 4.7% of the smart speaker market worldwide.

Strategy Analytics’ report puts Amazon at the top with 15.8 million units, followed by Google at 13.9 million, then Baidu and Alibaba at 5.9 and 5.5 million, respectively. Xiaomi came in fifth at 4.7 million units.

Apple had a million more units in 2019 than it did in the same quarter in 2018 and enjoyed a 65% growth in the said timeline.

In general, the smart speaker market has grown 44.7% and shipped 55.7 million units compared to 38.5 million units in Q4 2018. Strategy Analytics mentions that this year could prove to be another stellar year for smart speakers despite the current coronavirus epidemic.

The Apple HomePod costs $299 and is available in the US and some countries. It’s rumored that Apple will be launching a cheaper version in 2020 to try and boost sales.