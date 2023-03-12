HomePod with massive screen to debut in 2024

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo recently talked about how the latest HomePod will have a 7-inch screen.

Apple is rumored to be working on a HomePod with a significantly larger display in an effort to fuse Apple TV+ and the smart speaker. The analyst specified a date on when this might become reality, and it’s sooner than you’d think.

天馬首度打入Apple供應鏈，為Apple再造智能家庭策略的新受益者 / Tianma is set to debut in Apple’s supply chain, becoming a new beneficiary of Apple’s revamped smart home strategyhttps://t.co/WA2qAnt95o — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 10, 2023

Kuo further said that the component will come from a new supplier that has a track record of making Android displays. He mentioned Tianma as the panel supplier to help with the redesigned HomePod. Once launched the HomePod allows a tighter integration with existing hardware and marks a shift in the Cupertino-based company’s home strategy.

Advertisements

The analyst wrote that the report he did was an informed prediction based on his experience with supply chains. Once the 7-inch displays are fulfilled, Kuo expects the next orders to be iPad panels if the process went well.