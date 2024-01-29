HomePod

HomePod with touchscreen arriving in 2024

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod

A new full-sized HomePod model with a digital touchscreen is rumored to launch in 2024.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman first suggested the existence of a HomePod successor in 2021. He claimed that the new model will have cameras and displays, and that the operating system will be based on tvOS. In March 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will be launching a HomePod with a display coming from Tianma. Then in October, a leaker by the handle ‘Kosutami’ leaked images of a prototype with an LCD display.

HomePod

Kuo said that the next-generation HomePod will have a display for further integration with other Apple products. The smart speaker could also have improved microphones and audio hardware, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. The analyst said that the next-generation HomePod will launch in the first half of 2024, and the second-generation HomePod mini will launch in the second half this year.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Vision Pro
Vision Pro intro ad Video ‘Hello’ goes online
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Gurman has big expectations for iOS 18
1 Min Read
Macs and iPads
New Macs and iPads might launch in March
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Enjoy a 10% Discount on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix snubs Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
Apple Savings Account
Apple Savings account increases again to 4.50%
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $50 Off
1 Min Read
SharePlay music
SharePlay music control arriving on Apple TV and HomePod
1 Min Read
Podcast transcripts
Podcast transcripts added to iOS 17.4
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple fixes Apple Music and App Store outage
1 Min Read
Fortnite
Fortnite comes back to iOS in the EU
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
The 2nd-Generation AirPods Pro with USB-C is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?