HomePod with touchscreen arriving in 2024

A new full-sized HomePod model with a digital touchscreen is rumored to launch in 2024.

Mark Gurman first suggested the existence of a HomePod successor in 2021. He claimed that the new model will have cameras and displays, and that the operating system will be based on tvOS. In March 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will be launching a HomePod with a display coming from Tianma. Then in October, a leaker by the handle ‘Kosutami’ leaked images of a prototype with an LCD display.

More details on HomePod B720

Same panel size and same design with HomePod 2. Screen were bit curved, looks great after got assembled.#appleinternal pic.twitter.com/z8mYgeI3O2 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) December 26, 2023

Kuo said that the next-generation HomePod will have a display for further integration with other Apple products. The smart speaker could also have improved microphones and audio hardware, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. The analyst said that the next-generation HomePod will launch in the first half of 2024, and the second-generation HomePod mini will launch in the second half this year.