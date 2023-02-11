iFixit reveals 2nd-generation HomePod Teardown video

iFixit uploaded a new video on its official YouTube channel detailing the inner components of the second-generation HomePod.

The three-minute video, titled ‘The HomePod 2 Teardown’ reveals that not much has changed in comparison with the original HomePod. The repair site noted that Apple made the smart speaker more repairable as it used less glue and thus, was easier to open.

The important components, such as the internal woofer, tweeters, power supply, amplifier board, processor, and LED display were easily located. iFixit also mentioned that Apple used the same temperature and humidity sensor as the HomePod mini.

As for repairability, iFixit gave the second-generation HomePod high marks as the Cupertino-based company used less adhesive to bring all the parts together. The full video is available to view on YouTube.

The second-generation HomePod was released February this year and features high-fidelity audio, smart assistant, and seamless integration with Apple devices, and has a price tag of $299.