HomePod

iPad-Like display HomePod to arrive in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is reportedly working on a new HomePod device with an ‘iPad-like screen’, according to Mark Gurman.

The Bloomberg analyst claimed that Apple has begun early work on a HomePod with a large screen with suppliers in his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, although the company has yet to complete the device for an imminent launch. Gurman said that Apple has considered a device with FaceTime camera, HomePod, and Apple TV in one, but it’s not clear whether a product or prototype exists. In addition, the analyst said that Apple has yet to ‘make enough headway’ for an early launch, thereby pushing the release date at 2025 at the earliest.

HomePod

Apple is apparently undecided on how it should move forward with the smart home product. In 2023, the Cupertino-based company released a refreshed HomePod after having it discontinued two years prior. The latest device is the HomePod mini which launched in 2020.

