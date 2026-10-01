HomePod

Larger HomePod Still in Apple’s Plans

By Samantha Wiley
Larger HomePod Still in Apple’s Plans

Plans for a new and bigger HomePod are still on Apple’s list even after it was discontinued back in 2021 and was then added back two years later. We are expecting a couple of devices to be announced on the 13th of October, such as a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini. 


The new and larger HomePod is expected to be announced some other time in the future, with new Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI support. You need an S7 chip from the Apple Watch or newer, and upgrades that are likely to include an N1 chip, support for Bluetooth 6, new colors, and better quality for audio.

Larger HomePod Still in Apple’s Plans

Apple increased prices across its devices, such as the HomePod, which is full-sized in the United States, now up to $349, previously $299. When the HomePod was released back in 2018, it was also priced at $349.


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