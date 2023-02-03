Lucky customer gets early HomePod delivery

A HomePod customer recently shared on MacRumors forums how he got the smart speaker early.

The poster uploaded shots of the HomePod as it came in the box, and another with the Apple packaging. He claimed that it was his first full-sized HomePod, and thanked Best Buy and Canada Post for the unexpected delivery. The 2nd-generation HomePod is yet to be released, and February 3 marks the pre-order date and availability in retail stores.

The lucky HomePod owner bought the speaker from Best Buy and apparently sent it to him early via a Canada Post error.

The 2nd-generation HomePod has similarities to the original HomePod, but with a refreshed display that’s larger and edge-to-edge. Apple has added internal components such as the number of microphones and tweeters. Those interested should be able to buy one on Friday in either Midnight or White color.

The 2nd-generation HomePod has a price tag of $299 in the US.