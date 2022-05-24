New and refreshed HomePod to arrive soon

Ming Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, mentioned that Apple is planning to release a new version of the HomePod in Q4 2022 or early 2023.

With the announcement, Kuo said that there won’t be any major design innovations or new features in terms of hardware. There’s also very few details as to the size and if it will be succeeding the HomePod mini, or if it will be a ‘Pro’ or bigger model.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg stated that the Cupertino-based company is thinking of adding a HomePod that’s between the mini and the original HomePod, size-wise. This might replace the discontinued HomePod model and have a price range of somewhere between the existing HomePod mini and the regular.

Gurman reports that Apple may be planning to release a product that’s similar to the Echo Show or Nest Hub. The speaker system will likely have a camera and display, and is expected to launch in the future.