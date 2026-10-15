New HomePod Mini Announced

The HomePod Mini has been announced by Apple with new colors, better experiences for audio and Siri AI. The device will be powered by the S10 chip for advanced computational audio support.

The device has a new feature called Sound Glow, where the top of the Home Pod Mini is a visual canvas that will animate and glow when music is played; it will react to treble and bass. Siri AI will come in a software update in the future and is going to work when a device that is compatible with Apple Intelligence is connected.

You can pair up to four HomePod Mini devices to create a surround sound four-speaker system and pair it with the newly released Apple TV 4K. Release for the HomePod mini will be on October 30, with a price of $149 it will be available in the colors midnight, white, pink, blue, and green.