New HomePod to Use AI for Facial Recognition

The new HomePod featuring a screen is anticipated to be announced this year on the 13th of October. Rumors say that the device will have facial recognition via AI. A prominent rumor was that this HomePod would display content depending on the person standing in front of it.

How the feature works could be done by searching for a nearby iPhone, but it is also reported to use Face ID for facial recognition. Instead, the technology for facial recognition is described as not Face ID, and it was not explained why.

The new Home Hub could run constantly and check the surroundings and only identify a person when someone interacts with the Home Hub. It’s said to be available for release for some time now, but may have been postponed to wait for the newly revamped Siri.