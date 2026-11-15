Software 27.2.1 has been released by Apple for the HomePod, but no statement that Siri AI support is made available for the HomePod mini 2. The website of the company states that Siri AI support will be added in a software update in the future with no given timeline. The new HomePod mini 2 only features 2GB RAM; this is well below the 8GB RAM minimum needed for Siri AI support and other features such as personal context requests, and it will need a device that is Apple Intelligence-enabled, such as your iPad or iPhone with Siri AI enabled.

Apple also released tvOS 27.2.1, where Siri AI support was added for the 2nd generation and third generation Apple TV 4K, Siri AI is a feature you can opt-in for the TV, meaning that after downloading the software update you are needed to open the Settings app, go to Siri, Siri AI in beta, and this will start the download for support.

Updating tvOS 27.2.1 will not require you to take extra action, and a feature that will remain active is Siri Classic. It has been a busy month for Apple, with the announcement of several products such as the new Apple TV 4K, MacBook Pro with PROLED Display and touch capabilities, HomeView, and the HomePod mini 2.

The HomePod mini 2 features audio hardware with a 360-degree sound field, helps build your ecosystem in your home by serving as a Home Hub for your products, and can serve as a speaker for a surround sound system with your Apple TV. It features sensors with touch surfaces located at the top for playback and Sound Glow dynamic for light effects. It features sensors built in for humidity and temperature for your home. It features upcoming Siri AI features requiring a device that is Apple Intelligence-enabled to access the features that will be released in a software update in the future.