Refreshed HomePod may come back next year

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that Apple may be bringing back the original HomePod in 2023.

The Bloomberg journalist claims in his Power On newsletter that Apple will launch a HomePod successor next year, with several new features such as touch interactions and a display.

Gurman said that the smart speaker will have comparable audio quality as the discontinued device and a similar size. Furthermore, it will have the S8 processor which is what will power the Apple Watch Series 8.

The S8 chip, according to Gurman, will have the same details as the S7. In 2021 it was believed that Apple delayed plans to create a product that will succeed the original HomePod. However, rumors now say that Apple is currently working on a new model that will compete with Facebook’s Portal and the Echo Show.

The original HomePod launched in 2017 and was Apple’s first venture into the smart speaker market.