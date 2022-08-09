Refreshed HomePod Mini might be in the works

Apple is believed to be considering launching a second generation HomePod mini to go alongside the ‘Pro’ version of the original HomePod.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the Cupertino-based company is thinking about updating its HomePod mini smart speaker, which first debuted in 2020. The analyst says Apple is making the push to have more devices in the home niche. However, the new mini speaker may not have major improvements or a significant facelift from its predecessor.

It’s been reported that Apple is planning a ‘high end’ version of its original HomePod, which was discontinued in March last year. The new HomePod may have a multi-touch display and the S8 chip and may launch as early as 2023.

Apple is also planning several more devices for its home niche, which includes a speaker and iPad connected to an electronic arm, as well as a HomePod that’s a FaceTime camera and speaker, and has Apple TV functions.