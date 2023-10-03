Refurbished second-generation HomePod appears in the US

The 2023 HomePod is now available to buy as a refurbished option in the US.

Apple started selling the second-generation HomePod in refurbished form last week, notably in countries such as Japan, Australia, the UK, and more. This week, the Cupertino-based company launched the refurbished 2023 HomePod for those who would want to save money on the smart home speaker.

Refurbished Apple products are secondhand but appear and work like new. These products have been thoroughly inspected, tested, and repaired before re-entering the market. Apple claims its HomePod undergoes full functionality testing and is repacked with documentation and a power cord. Refurbished models are still eligible for the standard one-year warranty. Also, owners can get AppleCare+ coverage.

The second-generation HomePod launched in 2023 and assumes a similar form factor as its predecessor. New features include a humidity and indoor temperature sensor and a larger backlit surface, among others. The price for the refurbished model is $249.