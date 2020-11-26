Taiwan and Mexico get HomePod Mini shipment

HomePod mini debuted November 6 after it was announced during this years Apple event. Today, countries such as Taiwan and Mexico can now buy it and see the smart speaker in action.

Taiwan and Mexico customers can visit their respective Apple official websites and buy the HomePod mini, priced at NT $3,000 and MX $2,599, which is around $129 and $105. In the US, the HomePod mini is priced at $99.

The countries to have the smart speaker first were the US, UK, Spain, Japan, India, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Canada and Australia.

Apple has said that China, Taiwan and Mexico will be getting the HomePod mini this year, and so far the company has delivered. Customers in both countries can place their orders now and Apple will be shipping out their orders within a day in Mexico, while those in Taiwan won’t be getting theirs until January 16.

Apple hasn’t set a specific date on when the HomePod mini will become available in China.