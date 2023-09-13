YouTube music to have HomePod integration soon

YouTube is adding support for Siri control and streaming for HomePod owners and YouTube Music users.

Apple began offering music platforms native support for HomePod when iOS 14 was launched, but during that time there was largely a non-receptive audience. This time, supported services are expected to grow with YouTube Music being one of them. An X user recently discovered a code referring to ‘ytm connect with homepod’ within the YouTube Music app to signal that there will be future updates.

Once the code and update are realized, users will be able to command Siri to play YouTube Music through the app. Once the service is added to the app settings it becomes a media option through the Home app and as a default to bring Siri commands into play.

The case to own or purchase a HomePod mini or HomePod becomes stronger when this feature is implemented.