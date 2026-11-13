An in-depth look was provided by Apple on how they use Secure Exclaves to protect microphone and camera data for their products, such as the iPhone 18 Pro and the new HomeView. Secure Exclaves are described by Apple as runtimes that are compartmentalized to process data from the microphone and camera while it is isolated from the entire operating system of the devices. Processed data in Secure Exclaves will not be accessible to the entire apps on the OS or to the company, but the processing can make the most out of the full process application, with Secure Exclaves powering features that are sensitive, such as audio and video feed.

For Siri AI, ambient sound recorded is played to caption or during recaps in the last 15 seconds of an individual talking, the MacBook Neo’s camera indicator is protected, the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have on-screen microphone and camera indicators that can work with Hey Siri to help in protecting voice data and for the HomeView. The device uses voice and facial recognition to identify about 6 users in the home and Security Exclaves protects the camera indicator LED on the HomeView.

The HomeView was used by Apple as an example of how Secure Exclave operates, where the HomeView will do minimal and passive visual processing constantly to find if a person is in view, and a constant stream of frames from the camera is sent by the HomeView to Security Exclaves, with the feature working with voice and face recognition and a database for identity.

An isolated environment for computing was made by Apple to deal with ambient sensing, with Apple stating that isolating memory for the feature proved to be a challenge in engineering. Apple has been using indicators for a long time and now supports the Secure Exclave to ensure that the indicator is on before data can be transferred from the feature to the entire OS of the device.