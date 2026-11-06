Code for HomeView Hints at Protection Features and Chatbot Support

The code for the beta of iOS 27.3 hints that Apple is laying the foundation for potential chatbots being added to its new HomeView. Apps being displayed with the software of HomeView through an iPad or iPhone are rumored to have gotten a category called conversational apps in the most recent beta, with the update rumored to be preparing for audio routing in two ways: session interruptions and management.

No chatbot apps were announced by Apple for their upcoming HomeView, and the code found does not display what apps are in the category or when it will be released. Chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT are not yet confirmed, but the idea has not been floated around like this just now, with pdfu hinting that an app for chatbots may just come based on a flag that looks to be unused in the software of the HomeView.

pdfu also found that the upcoming device features protection for anti-spoofing, where three spoof attempts are given for each profile. The owner will verify their identity with their iPhone for personal data to be seen. The feature for protection is active in software 27.2 in HomeView, and the company is looking to develop a lockout cooldown system where a lockout happens; the first lockout is cleared immediately, but getting a second or third one makes that timer longer. This is similar to what happens to an iPhone when you enter the wrong passcode.

The HomeView will be available next week on November 13, priced at $299, with facial recognition for 6 users in the home, each getting a personal Home Screen, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, and Apple TV compatibility, new faces with Snoopy, a 7-inch Liquid Retina Display, Siri AI support, and personal content displayed when an iPad or iPhone is unlocked or when the device recognizes the user. and FaceTime with a Center Stage Camera equipped.