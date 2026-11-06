HomeView

Code for HomeView Hints at Protection Features and Chatbot Support

By Samantha Wiley
Code for HomeView Hints at Protection Features and Chatbot Support

The code for the beta of iOS 27.3 hints that Apple is laying the foundation for potential chatbots being added to its new HomeView. Apps being displayed with the software of HomeView through an iPad or iPhone are rumored to have gotten a category called conversational apps in the most recent beta, with the update rumored to be preparing for audio routing in two ways: session interruptions and management.

No chatbot apps were announced by Apple for their upcoming HomeView, and the code found does not display what apps are in the category or when it will be released. Chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT are not yet confirmed, but the idea has not been floated around like this just now, with pdfu hinting that an app for chatbots may just come based on a flag that looks to be unused in the software of the HomeView.

Code for HomeView Hints at Protection Features and Chatbot Support

pdfu also found that the upcoming device features protection for anti-spoofing, where three spoof attempts are given for each profile. The owner will verify their identity with their iPhone for personal data to be seen. The feature for protection is active in software 27.2 in HomeView, and the company is looking to develop a lockout cooldown system where a lockout happens; the first lockout is cleared immediately, but getting a second or third one makes that timer longer. This is similar to what happens to an iPhone when you enter the wrong passcode.

The HomeView will be available next week on November 13, priced at $299, with facial recognition for 6 users in the home, each getting a personal Home Screen, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, and Apple TV compatibility, new faces with Snoopy, a 7-inch Liquid Retina Display, Siri AI support, and personal content displayed when an iPad or iPhone is unlocked or when the device recognizes the user. and FaceTime with a Center Stage Camera equipped.

Latest News
Labrinth Makes a Song with the New MacBook Pro and Logic Pro
Labrinth Makes a Song with the New MacBook Pro and Logic Pro
2 Min Read
New Creator Studios Released by Apple
New Creator Studios Released by Apple
2 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro Arriving in New Zealand
OLED MacBook Pro Arriving in New Zealand
3 Min Read
Prediction Markets Covered by Insider Trading Policy of Apple
Prediction Markets Covered by Insider Trading Policy of Apple
2 Min Read
Apple To Reduce Funding Within Employees
Apple To Reduce Funding Within Employees
2 Min Read
What's Next for the ‘No Touch’ MacBook Pro Models?
What’s Next for the ‘No Touch’ MacBook Pro Models?
2 Min Read
Next Year's iPhone 18e To Feature Upgrades
Next Year’s iPhone 18e To Feature Upgrades
2 Min Read
Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption
Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption
2 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery
Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery
2 Min Read
Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market
Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market
2 Min Read
Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products
Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products
2 Min Read
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple
2 Min Read
Lost your password?