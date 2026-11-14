HomeView Features Explained Further in Depth

The HomeView is now available, with small details on the new home hub surfaced, as the device has finally come to the doorsteps of those who pre-ordered and those who bought it in store. The HomeView might not recognize you if you have something covering your face, like sunglasses, so Apple encourages you to remove anything obstructing your face so the AI can recognize you. The screen of the HomeView is required to be angled toward your face, close and centered, and the device can’t be blocked by cabinets or shelves that are hanging over. The HomeView needs to be front-facing as well.



We get a Mirror feature in the Control Center where you can use the camera of the HomeView to see yourself, with options for zoom from 1x to 2x or face illumination via edge light. The HomeView also has features for Guest Control and what they can access, where they can use Siri for basic knowledge. It has Wi-Fi or cellular connection when an iOS device is nearby; when recently opened or on the same network, it can identify the owner with face recognition.

Liquid Glass Design is present, where you can adjust it to make it look opaque, similar to the Mac, iPhone, or your iPad. You get notifications for home devices and phone calls, and you have the option to turn on critical notifications. The HomeView has no button to turn the device off on or restart it, so to restart the device, unplug it or go to the Settings app to manually reset it. The HomeView locks personal data after repeated access to the device that requires authentication and disables the camera, and you have to prove your identity to the device with a device registered to the HomeView. It also has a sleep timer that can help wake you up or remind you to take a break.