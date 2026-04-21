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Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop

By Samantha Wiley
Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop

A Chinese social media platform has seen photos circulating that show a truck that is branded by Honor park in front of the Apple Canton Road store in Hong Kong, as the company is promoting the new Honor 600 series device.


Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop

The device has a slogan, “It’s our HONOR” with an “orange to orange” phrase, looking to be a parody of the idiom apples to apples, which refers to a comparison that is like-for-like. The device looks similar to the iPhone 17 Pro that is in the orange colorway.

This is a bold stunt for a brand that separated from Huawei back in 2020 before being sold off to a different company to get through sanctions in the United States. The design of the device looks exactly like the iPhone 17 Pro model. Apple is not likely to make any comments about the marketing strategy of the company, as it would benefit Honor.


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