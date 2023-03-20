    Hover-1’s Electric Kick Scooter is $114 Off

    Scoot in style to the local shop and around the neighborhood with the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter. Today, it’s down to just $485.99 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

    Hover-1’s Electric Kick Scooter
    Cruising on the road with an electric scooter is definitely an exhilarating experience. The Blackhawk offers up to 15 mph max speed and 28 miles via a single charge. Solid disc brakes provide stoppage when you need them, and the scooter can travel up to 15 degree incline roads. It’s quiet and gets you where you need to go faster than walking.

    An LCD display gives you pertinent information, such as battery power, speed, and has lights and cruise control functions. The Blackhawk is also foldable and has a detachable battery you can charge in your home. Anyone under 220 lb can get a ride in the Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter. Buy it at a discounted price today!

