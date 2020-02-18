HQ Trivia shuts down for good

Popular mobile game HQ Trivia has officially shut down its doors due to lack of funds. All 25 employees were laid off and a final email was sent by Rus Yusupov, the game’s CEO.

In the email, Yusupov mentioned how the company lost ground with a failed acquisition and lack of funding led to the demise. Scott Rogowsky, the app’s daily host moved to DAZN streaming network. Moreover, interest over the game waned over time.

Sad to see HQ Trivia go, even though it’s been a while since I tuned in. It was the last game that really grabbed my attention. So exciting that I did a profile on it with Rus back in the early days. I think there’s still potential in that format https://t.co/QKeUc9DIaX — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 15, 2020

HQ Trivia hosted 15-minute games where winners could get thousands of dollars per episode. At its peak, it was estimated that the game had millions of players joining the live sessions. Despite its efforts to achieve popularity using big prizes and celebrities, HQ Trivia slowly declined and as of February 14, 2020 is no longer operational.

In the App Store, HQ Trivia and its offshoot HQ Words, a Wheel of Fortune type of game are no longer available to download or play.